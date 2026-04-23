Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (illness) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 versus Denver.
Shannon hasn't been part of Minnesota's playoff rotation through the opening two games. His potential absence shouldn't have an impact.
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