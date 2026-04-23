Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Unavailable for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (illness) is out for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Thursday.
Shannon and Jaylen Clark will both miss Thursday's matchup after falling ill. Neither player has taken the court through the first two games of the series, so their absence should have little impact.
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