Shannon (foot) has been cleared for 5-on-5 activities and is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Shannon has missed the last nine games due to a left foot fifth metatarsal bone bruise, but he seems to be nearing a return as he has been cleared for full contact and upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday's contest. If Shannon is ultimately unable to suit up, Jaylen Clark will likely see an increased role again.