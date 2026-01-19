Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Remains without timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Shannon is still recovering from a left foot abductor hallucis strain and is without a clear timetable for a return to action. The second-year swingman should be considered week-to-week until the Timberwolves offer an update on his progress.
