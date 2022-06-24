Moore was selected by the Rockets with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

One of the top players in the 2019 high school class, Moore ended up spending three years at Duke, appearing in 88 total games and making 68 starts. As a junior last season, Moore posted 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He shot a career-best 41.3 percent from three after shooting just 30.1 percent as a sophomore and 21.1 percent as a freshman. Measuring in at nearly 6-foot-6 with a wingspan north of seven feet, there's a lot to like about Moore's defensive potential, but he likely won't make a major impact in Year 1.