Carr didn't play in Monday's 139-110 loss to Lakeland due to a knee injury.

Carr sat out the regular-season finale for rest purposes, and he's now dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss the BayHawks' playoff matchup. The severity of the injury isn't yet known. Carr averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 20.5 minutes per game this season.