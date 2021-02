Carr totaled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes in Friday's 138-126 win over Raptors 905.

Carr came off the bench Friday, but he generated modest production for the BayHawks in the victory. While he didn't play in the team's season opener, he could earn more opportunities if he continues to play efficiently.