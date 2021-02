Carr recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds over 19 minutes in Saturday's 107-103 win over the Hustle.

Carr saw ample playing time off the bench once again Saturday, and he helped drive the team's offense with five assists. The 23-year-old is now averaging 9.0 points and 5.8 assists over 22.5 minutes per game this season.