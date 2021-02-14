Carr posted 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 27 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Austin Spurs.

After missing the G League season opener, Carr has had considerable production off the bench across the past two games. He tied for the team lead in playing time Saturday and managed to score in double figures despite shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor. Across his two appearances, Carr is now averaging 10.5 points and 5.0 assists over 21.1 minutes per contest.