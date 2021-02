Carr recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes in Saturday's 94-89 win over Agua Caliente.

Carr totaled just six points over the past two games, but he was much more effective for the BayHawks during Saturday's narrow win. He's come off the bench in each of the first 10 games this season and is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 assists over 21.5 minutes per contest.