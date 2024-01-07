Simons won't have a minutes restriction during Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Following a three-game absence, Simons has played 27 minutes and 23 minutes over his last two appearances, respectively. Before his recent injury, Simons averaged 34.9 minutes per game over his first 10 appearances this season. While he likely won't eclipse 35 minutes Sunday, it's safe to assume he'll play close to 30 minutes versus Brooklyn.