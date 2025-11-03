Wesley suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot and will be sidelined indefinitely, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Wesley sustained the injury in Friday's win over Denver, during which he posted five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and two steals across 10 minutes. With the 22-year-old guard sidelined, Shaedon Sharpe (calf), Rayan Rupert and two-way player Caleb Love are candidates for a bump in minutes. Over six regular-season appearances, Wesley has averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 16.3 minutes per contest.