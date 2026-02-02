Trail Blazers' Blake Wesley: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wesley (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Wesley has not appeared in a game since Oct. 31 after undergoing foot surgery, but he will return to action Sunday. He figures to see a minimal role in his return, considering how much time he has missed.
