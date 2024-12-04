Ayton ended Tuesday's 127-105 loss to the Clippers with 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes.

Ayton was extremely efficient with his touches from the field and missed just two of his shots en route to leading the Trail Blazers in scoring. However, and as has often been the case, his scoring exploits weren't enough, and Portland suffered yet another blowout loss. Ayton has been playing at a high level since returning from a seven-game absence on Nov. 27, as he's averaging 19.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 68 percent from the field in his last four contests.