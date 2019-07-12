Stokes amassed 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 92-87 loss to the Thunder in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

The big man stepped up with his best all-around performance of summer league play. Stokes is now averaging 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 block across 20.5 minutes over four games in Las Vegas as he looks to make a case for a training camp invite. The 2014 second-round pick of the Grizzlies has 28 games of NBA experience under his belt, but he last saw regular-season action with the Nuggets back in the 2016-17 campaign.