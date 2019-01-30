Jarnell Stokes: Leaves team
Stokes will leave the Sioux Falls SkyForce to "pursue other opportunities," Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Stokes was in training camp with the Heat, but he failed to crack the roster and will likely seek an opportunity overseas. The former Tennessee standout last appeared in an NBA game for the Nuggets in November of 2016.
