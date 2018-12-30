Stokes is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Stokes, who was waived by the Heat at the start of the season, is expected to fill the Grizzlies newly-open two-way spot. The Grizzlies parted ways with two-way player DJ Stephens earlier on Sunday. Stokes likely won't see much NBA action, as Stephens saw only one NBA appearance.