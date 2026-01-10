default-cbs-image
Williams will not return to Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right knee injury.

Williams logged under seven minutes before exiting, and he'll finish with three rebounds and one assist. With the big man sidelined, Yang Hansen could see an uptick in minutes behind Donovan Clingan the rest of the way. Williams' next chance to play will come Sunday against New York.

