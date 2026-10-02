Williams has been impressive during training camp, with head coach Steve Kerr praising his speed and ability as a "defensive pest," Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Kerr called Williams the "fastest guy we've ever had," and he's made a positive impression with the Warriors thus far after signing a one-year deal with the club in late August. The 26-year-old guard was productive for the Mavericks in 2025-26, averaging 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 22.2 minutes per contest in 66 regular-season outings (15 starts). He'll likely fight to carve out a rotational role and figures to compete for playing time with the likes of De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton and Will Richard.