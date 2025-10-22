Hield logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 victory over the Lakers.

Hield connected on a team-high five three-pointers, a welcome sight given the struggles of those around him. It appears as though Hield is going to serve as the team's sixth or seventh man on most nights, with his playing time typically reliant on how well he is shooting the ball.