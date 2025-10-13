Hield closed with six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Lakers.

Despite moving into the starting lineup, Hield failed to produce anything of note. After a hot start to his career in Golden State, Hield faded badly last season. The Warriors added depth during the offseason, a worrying sign for Hield, who could struggle to play a consistent role for the Warriors. His playing time is typically dependent on whether his perimeter shot is falling, something that can be sketchy, at best.