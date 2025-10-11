Warriors' Buddy Hield: Will start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hield will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's exhibition against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Hield will get a chance in the first unit with Stephen Curry (undisclosed), Moses Moody (calf), Jimmy Butler (personal) and Al Horford (rest) all out Sunday. If Moody's injury lingers, Hield would be a candidate for an increased role in the short term.
More News
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Adds backcourt support in win•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Muted performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Held to 13 points•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Drains four triples in Game 3•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Scores 15 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Steps up late in Game 1 win•