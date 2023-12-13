Paul supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Suns.

When Paul is dialed in, he gives the Warriors the extra spark they need to carry them into the second and fourth quarter, but his ability to fill the role has been uneven. An Illness and a leg injury have kept him off the floor recently, but a downturn in minutes was a culprit prior to his injury designation. Now that he is close to 100 percent, he'll get back to a more customary usage.