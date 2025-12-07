Santos provided 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Saturday's 99-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old got to the charity stripe often and provided a spark off the bench, finishing as Golden State's second-leading scorer behind Pat Spencer (19). Although Santos was efficient from downtown and set a new season high in scoring, his 14 points marked his first outing in double figures across 17 regular-season appearances. The third-year forward hasn't been a consistent part of the Warriors' rotation of late, and he isn't guaranteed to see the floor when the team is at full strength.