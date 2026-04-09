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Warriors' Gui Santos: Won't play Thursday
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1 min read
Santos (pelvis) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Santos will sit out Thursday due to a right pelvic contusion. He'll have another chance to take the court in the second half of the Warriors' back-to-back against Sacramento on Friday.
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