Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga has not played since Jan. 4 against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, but Slater relays that the fourth-year forward is close to returning and could see the floor as early as Monday against the Hornets. Kuminga was averaging a career-best 16.8 points per game while shooting 34.5 percent from three-point range before going down with an ankle injury.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Another absence coming•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out two more games, getting close•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't play against Dallas•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Returns to practice•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Due for re-evaluation in 10 days•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out two more weeks•