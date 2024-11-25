Kuminga (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga missed Saturday's game due to an illness that now has his status for Monday's contest in question. If he is unable to go, Moses Moody and Kyle Anderson are likely to see increased playing time.
