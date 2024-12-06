Kuminga finished Thursday's 99-93 victory over the Rockets with 33 points (13-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes.

While recording the best scoring total of his career, Kuminga also was clutch down the stretch with two pivotal layups n the final minute to seal the victory. Kuminga lost his starting job after a trio of poor showings to begin the season, but he's performed well off the bench and has now logged three starts over his past four games. Over his two most recent starts, Kuminga averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.