Kuminga (knee) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Kuminga had been listed as out for the Warriors' original matchup with the Timberwolves on Saturday, but even after that game was postponed to Sunday, the fifth-year forward won't be available after injuring his knee in Thursday's loss to the Mavericks. The Warriors are seemingly viewing Kuminga as day-to-day, but his sore left knee could still end up keeping him out Monday for the second leg of the back-to-back set in Minnesota.