The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga on Saturday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The move will make Kuminga a restricted free agent. Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Kuminga is seeking a deal that pays him over $30 million per year, but the Warriors have the flexibility to match any offer made to the 2021 first-rounder. Kuminga had a rocky regular season and inconsistent playing time, but he had a more prominent role during the Warriors' first round playoff series loss against the Timberwolves. He averaged 24.3 points on 55.4 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals over 31.0 minutes over the final four games of that series.