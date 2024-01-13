Kuminga will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Bulls, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kuminga is being replaced by Dario Saric in the starting lineup. It is unclear what caused head coach Steve Kerr to make this change, but it will snap a 14-game starting streak. The 21-year-old has averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 20.2 minutes in 21 games as a reserve.