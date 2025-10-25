Kuminga provided 16 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 139-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After finally working out a contract extension with the Warriors just prior to the start of the season, Kuminga has handled a big role. Friday's minutes were a product of the blowout nature of the contest, but the fifth-year forward still delivered strong numbers, scoring at least 14 points for the third straight game. Kuminga's averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steal in 31.0 minutes so far while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor, but that production has come while Al Horford is being eased into the lineup with Golden State, coming off the bench in his first two appearances and then sitting out Friday on the second night of a back-to-back.