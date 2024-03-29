Thompson won't play Friday against the Hornets, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson was scratched after the Warriors released their starting lineup, but the severity of the knee issue remains unclear. Chris Paul will slide into the starting lineup to replace Thompson, but Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gary Payton are also candidates for increased roles.
