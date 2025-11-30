Post is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Post has been alternating in and out of the lineup this season, and he'll get another crack at a starting lineup against the Pels' frontcourt of Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. Post is averaging 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks per game in eight starts this season.