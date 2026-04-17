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Warriors' Quinten Post: Ruled out for Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Post (foot) is out for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns.
Post is in line for a ninth consecutive absence while on the mend from a right foot injury. If the Warriors are able to emerge victorious Friday, his next opportunity to take the court would arrive in Game 1 of the first round against Oklahoma City on Sunday.