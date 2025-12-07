Warriors' Quinten Post: Gets starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Post has been in and out of the lineup this season, so this is nothing new with Al Horford (back) sitting out. In nine starts this season, Post has averaged 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Moving back to bench•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Back in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Returning to bench•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Getting chance with starting five•