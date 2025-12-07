default-cbs-image
Post will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Post has been in and out of the lineup this season, so this is nothing new with Al Horford (back) sitting out. In nine starts this season, Post has averaged 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

