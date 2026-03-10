site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Quinten Post: Listed as questionable
Post is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to bilateral foot soreness.
Post could sit out the second half of Golden State's back-to-back set Tuesday. Regardless of Post's status, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are in line to share the center minutes Tuesday.
