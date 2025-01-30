Post is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Post has become a key reserve piece for the Warriors over the last five games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 17.6 minutes. His success has warranted a spot in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt, according to head coach Steve Kerr.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Drills five triples in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Season highs in G League win•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Double-doubles in G League win•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Team-high 22 points in G League•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Off injury report Sunday•
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Inks deal with Golden State•