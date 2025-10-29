Post will start in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The second-year big man will get the starting nod over Brandin Podziemski for the second time this season. Over four regular-season appearances, Post has averaged 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds across 10.5 minutes per game. During his lone start in Friday's loss to Portland, he had five points, four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes.