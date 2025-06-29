The Warriors exercised their $1.96 million team option in Post's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Post will return to Golden State for the 2025-26 campaign following a productive rookie season. The 25-year-old big man appeared in 42 regular-season outings (14 starts) last season, averaging 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc across 16.3 minutes per game.