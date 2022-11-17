Curry closed Wednesday's 130-119 loss to Phoenix with 50 points (17-28 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes.

Curry continues to do everything humanly possible for the Warriors, dropping a season-high 50 points on wildly efficient shooting. With many of his teammates struggling, Curry has stepped things up offensively, scoring at least 40 points in three of his past four games. He is the number one fantasy player thus far, thanks largely to his efficient scoring. While there is a world in which this is sustainable, the Warriors will be hoping he can scale back his production as their other options find their range. From a fantasy perspective, managers who are skeptical could try and sell him off for a top-3 asset.