Curry (knee) doesn't have a timetable for a return to action, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Slater suggests the Warriors are taking a cautious approach with their franchise centerpiece's right knee injury, which could entail keeping Curry off the court until after the mid-February All-Star break. For now, it appears safe to rule him out for Saturday's game against the Lakers and consider him doubtful for Monday's tilt against Memphis. Plenty of minutes remain up for grabs, with De'Anthony Melton, Pat Spencer, and Will Richard all being candidates for increased run.