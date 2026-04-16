Curry supplied 35 points (12-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 126-121 win over the Clippers in the Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors trailed by eight at halftime, but Curry erupted for 16 points in the third quarter and ended with a game-high 35. The superstar point guard was also electric from beyond the arc, draining a game-best seven three-pointers -- one more than the Clippers' entire starting five. Including the regular season, he has knocked down at least seven triples seven times this season. Curry and the Warriors are now set to face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday in another win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament matchup.