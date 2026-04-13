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Curry chipped in 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers.

Curry scored a team-high 24 points despite a minute restriction, but he'll be ready for increased output in the play-in rematch against the Clippers. It's a miracle that the Warriors have been able to limp their way to this point, and they'll now place their hopes on Curry's typical postseason heroics to turn the tide.

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