Warriors' Stephen Curry: Paces team with restricted minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry chipped in 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers.
Curry scored a team-high 24 points despite a minute restriction, but he'll be ready for increased output in the play-in rematch against the Clippers. It's a miracle that the Warriors have been able to limp their way to this point, and they'll now place their hopes on Curry's typical postseason heroics to turn the tide.
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