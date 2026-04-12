Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play on Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (ankle) is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers.
As expected, Curry will be available for the Warriors' final regular-season game. That said, Golden State is locked into the No. 10 seed heading into the Play-In Tournament, so it wouldn't be surprising if Curry came up short of a standard workload.
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