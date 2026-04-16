Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (undisclosed) exited to the locker room during the first quarter of Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Curry checked out of Wednesday's contest with 3:47 remaining in the opening quarter and headed back to the locker room. The superstar returned to the bench shortly thereafter, which bodes well for his chances of returning.
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