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Curry (undisclosed) exited to the locker room during the first quarter of Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry checked out of Wednesday's contest with 3:47 remaining in the opening quarter and headed back to the locker room. The superstar returned to the bench shortly thereafter, which bodes well for his chances of returning.

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