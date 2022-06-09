Curry (foot) has avoided a major injury, won't need an MRI, and there's optimism regarding his status for Friday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Curry had his left foot rolled up on by Al Horford late in Game 3 and exited the game early, though coach Steve Kerr said that was due to the large deficit. The star guard will attend Golden State's Thursday afternoon practice, and more information about his injury and status could emerge after that. As of now, it seems like the plan is for Curry to play in Game 4.