Curry chipped in 27 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 140-124 win over the Jazz.

Curry returned from a one-game absence and delivered an efficient performance against Utah, finishing with a game-high 27 points. He has reached the 25-point mark in each of his last three appearances, though he also dished out fewer than three assists in two of those games. It's worth noting that the superstar point guard had some sort of right foot/ankle issue during the contest and eventually changed his shoes, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN.com. While Curry never went back to the locker room, the apparent lower leg issue is worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.