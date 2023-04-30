Curry posted 50 points (20-38 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 win over the Kings in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Not only did Curry record a playoff career high, he also logged the highest Game 7 scoring total in NBA history. The Kings put up an admirable fight, but Curry responded with momentum-killing shots throughout the contest, drilling a series-high seven three-pointers in the process. Curry and company will now begin the semifinals at home against the Lakers Tuesday evening.