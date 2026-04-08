Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
A maintenance day is on the table for Curry for the first leg of this back-to-back set. Presumably, the Warriors will likely hold him out for one of these two contests to err on the side of caution.
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